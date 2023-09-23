SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

