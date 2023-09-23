Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.16

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.16 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 57.95 ($0.72). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.71), with a volume of 613 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.37.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

