Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $727.40

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.40 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 804 ($9.96). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.72), with a volume of 73,565 shares.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £569.87 million, a P/E ratio of 954.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 794.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.22.

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 13.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,634.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keller Group Company Profile

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £2,215.20 ($2,743.96). 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

