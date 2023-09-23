Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $35.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 18,075 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
