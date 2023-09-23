Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $35.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 18,075 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

