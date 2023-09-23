Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,879. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

