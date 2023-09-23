Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 725,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,226. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

