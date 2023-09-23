iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.21. 7,298,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,177. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

