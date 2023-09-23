Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.01. The stock had a trading volume of 499,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.