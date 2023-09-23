Forte Asset Management LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

