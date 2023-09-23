Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

