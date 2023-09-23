Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

