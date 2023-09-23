Forte Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. 29,530,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,470,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

