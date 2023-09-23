Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,514. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

