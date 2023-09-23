Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 494.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,527 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.02% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.68. 49,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,933. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

