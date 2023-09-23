Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2,632.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,079 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,241. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.