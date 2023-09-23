Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,063. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

