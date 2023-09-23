Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $212.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

