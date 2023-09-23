Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.17. 5,301,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

