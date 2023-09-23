United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.75. 163,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,074,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

