Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of First Western Financial worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 281.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Western Financial news, insider Matthew C. Cassell sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $52,309.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). First Western Financial had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

