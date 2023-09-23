Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 13,490 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.66. The stock had a trading volume of 961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.51 and a 200-day moving average of $393.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $444.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
