Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.3% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

BN stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

