Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $10.36 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 5.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

