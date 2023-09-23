Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

