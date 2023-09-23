Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 11,466 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

