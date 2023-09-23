Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.95.

Accenture Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $316.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

