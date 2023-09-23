Steph & Co. Sells 886 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUV opened at $34.01 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.