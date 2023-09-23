Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 897 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day moving average of $243.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

