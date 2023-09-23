Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.08. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 534,471 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.