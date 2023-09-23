KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.54 and traded as low as $64.20. KBC Group shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 232 shares traded.
KBC Group Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.