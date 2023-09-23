KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.54

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.54 and traded as low as $64.20. KBC Group shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

