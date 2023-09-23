Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.59

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $78.42. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 6,779,516 shares trading hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

