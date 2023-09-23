CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.31

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.66. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 604,166 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
