CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.31

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.66. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 604,166 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

