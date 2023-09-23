Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.52 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 184,755 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £16.98 million, a PE ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

