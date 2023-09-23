esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $279.60

Shares of esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.46). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.46), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares.
esure Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.60.
esure Group Company Profile
esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than esure Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.