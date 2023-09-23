Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,337.51

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,337.51 ($16.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,308 ($16.20). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.47), with a volume of 582 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is 4,266.67%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

