Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 43,777 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $52.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.