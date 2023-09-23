Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.60). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.60), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.