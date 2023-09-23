Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $8.08. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.87%.
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
