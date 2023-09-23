Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.11. Urban One shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 9,234 shares traded.
Urban One Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
