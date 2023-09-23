Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.11. Urban One shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 9,234 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban One by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

