Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 144,825 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$0.30 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

