MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.88. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 92,450 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,993.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

