Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.29

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.29 and traded as low as $107.17. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $107.17, with a volume of 13,763 shares.
Macquarie Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
