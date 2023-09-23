American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$1.90. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 109,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$149.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

