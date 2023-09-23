Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.46. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 14,526 shares changing hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
