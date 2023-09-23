Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.46. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 14,526 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.