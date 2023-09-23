Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.33. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 35,600 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.