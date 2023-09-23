Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.34

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.34 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 66,997 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

