TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.41

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.41 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.11). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.13), with a volume of 97,991 shares.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £302.05 million, a PE ratio of -5,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

