SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.14

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.49 ($0.44). SIG shares last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,639,927 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.11. The company has a market capitalization of £444.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.32.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation, roofing material, and sustainable building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, such as tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

