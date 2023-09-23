Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.44 and traded as high as C$14.48. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.02, with a volume of 73,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.3403442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

